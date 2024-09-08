Aston Villa vs Everton team news. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton and Aston Villa injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Villa Park.

Many fans have agreed that the international break has come at the right time for Everton.

Despite being just three fixtures into the 2024-25 season, a pause has been welcomed by large sections of supporters. The Toffees have failed to pick up a single point in their opening Premier League matches. Defeats against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur were comprehensive - yet the loss to AFC Bournemouth left Evertonians aghast and angry.

Sean Dyche’s side were leading by two goals after 87 minutes - yet capitulated and suffered a 3-2 reverse to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table. Results need to turn swiftly but things don’t get much easier when the campaign recommences. Everton make the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday 14 September (17.30 BST) and it’ll be a tough fixture.

Unai Emery’s men have collected six points, most recently a 2-1 win against Leicester City, yet they were also unlucky to lose 2-0 to Arsenal. Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

Aston Villa injury news

Tyrone Mings - out

The centre-back hasn’t played for more than a year because of an ACL injury but he could be back available next month.

Boubacar Kamara - out

The midfielder is on the comeback trail from an ACL injury sustained in February. He is coming towards the end of his recovery.

Matty Cash - out

The full-back is set to be absent for around another two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Ollie Watkins - doubt

Pulled out of England duty earlier this week to ‘to continue their rehabilitation from ongoing issues’. Not having the striker fit would be a huge blow.

Diego Carlos - doubt

The defender was absent for Villa’s triumph against Leicester but could be available once again.

Leon Bailey - doubt

The winger suffered a hamstring complaint in the Leicester win and subsequently pulled out of international duty with Jamaica. Emery was unsure of the extent of Bailey’s issue.

Jaden Philogene - doubt

The Everton summer transfer target - who opted to return to Villa from Hull City - was omitted from Emery’s squad against Leicester and he pulled out of England under-21 duty.

Everton injury news

Jarrad Branthwaite - out

The centre-back continues his recovery from minor groin surgery. After Bournemouth, Dyche admitted Branthwaite was still not ready to feature in a potential behind-closed-doors game during the break, which suggests he’s not going to be fit.

Nathan Patterson - out

The right-back has been on the sidelines since a hamstring operation in April. He is improving but Dyche also ruled out Patterson playing in a game during the hiatus of the campaign.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker suffered wretched luck as he sustained a foot injury before the season started and had to have minor surgery.

Armando Broja - out

The forward moved to Everton in an 11th-hour deadline-day deal. But he arrived with a foot issue and is not expected to be available until next month.

Stanley Mills - out

The 20-year-old is still recovering from a serious knee injury he picked up during an impressive loan spell at Oxford United last season.

Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everto captain was forced off injured in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to England. Coleman is unlikely to feature in his country’s game against Greece on Tuesday and will need to be assessed.