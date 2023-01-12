Villarreal boss Quique Setién has issued an update amid the Arnaut Danjuma to Everton transfer links.

Villarreal boss Quique Setién has issued an update on Arnaut Danjuma’s transfer situation amid reported interest from Everton.

The Toffees are in the market for an attacker or two this month, with Frank Lampard needing much more at the top end of the pitch if his men are to successfully stave off the drop. The Toffees are the third lowest scorers in the Premier League, and it’s clear Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay need help.

One of the options is said to be Villarreal star Danjuma, who only arrived in Spain 18 months ago, joining from Bournemouth on a fee of around £20million. The Dutchman was Villarreal’s top scorer last season, but he has struggled to get into their starting XI since the arrival of Setién, who took over after Unai Emery left for Aston Villa.

Recent reports have suggested Everton are in talks with Villarreal over a possible loan deal, but the Spanish club would likely prefer a sale if they are to offload one of their record signings.

In the meantime, Villarreal and Danjuma are preparing for a La Liga clash with Celta Vigo as they look to build on a win over Real Madrid last time out, and the winger has been training as normal, suggesting no deal is close. After Thursday’s training session, Yellows boss Setién confirmed as much, saying: “At the moment, I am concentrating on what I need to.

“The club will inform me if there is anything, but at the moment, there is nothing, and I am not concerned about this right now.”