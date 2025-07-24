David Moyes directs his Everton side against Newcastle in the Premier League | Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Everton have been linked with a move for Adam Aznou, so what does this mean for Vitaliy Mykolenko?

Everton are going to have a streamlined squad heading into the new Premier League season, not because David Moyes wants one, because budgets dictate.

The departure of up to 14 players has made the Toffees’ boss’ job harder, although the chance to have a fresh start might have been one of the reasons the Scot returned to take charge again. He doesn’t need to get rid of any dead wood, most of them have left already.

Building a new squad from the ground up means that Moyes can look to the future as well as targeting players who can contribute straight away. The interest in Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou suggests that one current squad member either has plans to leave, or the manager is entertaining a new tactic.

Do Everton want Adam Aznou to replace first-team regular?

As things stand, Moyes only has one left-back available to him without going to the academy in the shape of Vitaliy Mykolenko. At 26-years old, the Ukraine international is no longer a promising youngster, instead, he is a player who the Everton boss should be able to rely on week-in, week-out.

As has been the trend, Mykolenko’s contract is running down and is set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season meaning that he is free to discuss terms with other clubs from January. As one of the clubs valuable assets and the spectre of PSR, the last thing the club needs is to lose good players for nothing.

Even if Aznou is signed, Everton should be looking to get Mykolenko tied up on a new deal as soon as possible so that they don’t need to worry about that position. With new players likely to arrive before the window shuts, having players who know the league and can help others to settle is a huge advantage.

Could Moyes use Mykolenko in a new position?

Instead of competing with Mykolenko, it might be that Aznou is being eyed to replace him without the Ukrainian being dropped. Speaking to Everton’s media team at the end of last season, he hinted that a more advanced position might be on the cards: "The first few weeks were hard because everything was different. But now it's all good, as you can see in the table. We are in good position and, in my opinion, we play much better than the past two years.

"He [Moyes] wants me to join in the attacks and he always says you not only have one job on the pitch, but two or three. I'm trying to be my best - not only in defence, but in attack as well.

"I like to play in attack and now I'm working with the coaching staff and the gaffer on that."

With a shortage of wingers, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Moyes do as he has done so often in the past and improvise and adapt. with the squad that he has got rather than getting the tools that he deserves to do the job.