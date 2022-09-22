Vitalii Mykolenko picked up a knock in Everton’s 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League.

Vitalii Mykolenko is hopeful his injury setback isn't too serious.

The Everton defender was left on the bench for Ukraine's 3-0 Nations League loss to Scotland on Wednesday night with an issue.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Dynamo Kyiv left-back confessed he was forced to miss training before the Scotland game.

However, he insists his complaint is 'more or less fine' but is waiting to see if he can be involved in Saturday's game away to Armenia or the reverse clash against Scotland in Poland on Tuesday 27 September.

What’s been said

Mykolenko said: "Probably, I won't be able to help the guys tomorrow, because even now I'm not taking part in training and I'm not preparing for the match.

"I felt discomfort during the last match of the English championship and today the doctors conducted an examination and said that everything is more or less fine, but we have to wait a little.

"If the coaches take me, I will prepare for the next meetings."

Background

Meanwhile, Everton are sweating on the fitness of Nathan Patterson.

The right-back came off in the first half of Scotland's victory over Ukraine.

Patterson was stretchered off at Hampden Park.

Both Mykolenko and Patterson have been key players for Frank Lampard’s side this season.

The pair have started all seven Premier League games, with the Blues sitting 13th in the table.