‘Wants to’ - Wilfried Gnonto’s agent makes claim amid Everton and West Ham transfer links

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is a reported transfer target for Everton and several Premier League clibs.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST
Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesLeeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The agent of Wilfried Gnonto has admitted that the Leeds United winger 'wants to continue' playing in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old moved to Elland Road from Zurich last summer. He enjoyed a decent maiden season in England and recorded four goals and four assists in 28 appearances - although it wasn't enough to stop the Whites from being relegated.

Gnonto been linked with a return to the top flight, with Everton - who are eyeing attacking options in the summer transfer window - one club who are reported admirers. Crystal Palace and West Ham have also been linked.

Gnonto is a full Italy international but is currently representing his country at the European under-21 Championships in Romania and Georgia.

And speaking to Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness) Gnonto's agent Claudio Vigorelli has spoken about his client's future.

He said: “I say that we are focused on the national team and the European Championship. Then we have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options.

“The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction. But right now, the focus is on the national team.”

