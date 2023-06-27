Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The agent of Wilfried Gnonto has admitted that the Leeds United winger 'wants to continue' playing in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old moved to Elland Road from Zurich last summer. He enjoyed a decent maiden season in England and recorded four goals and four assists in 28 appearances - although it wasn't enough to stop the Whites from being relegated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gnonto been linked with a return to the top flight, with Everton - who are eyeing attacking options in the summer transfer window - one club who are reported admirers. Crystal Palace and West Ham have also been linked.

Gnonto is a full Italy international but is currently representing his country at the European under-21 Championships in Romania and Georgia.

And speaking to Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness) Gnonto's agent Claudio Vigorelli has spoken about his client's future.

He said: “I say that we are focused on the national team and the European Championship. Then we have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options.

Advertisement

Advertisement