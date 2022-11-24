Mohammed Kudus was a transfer target for Everton during the summer.

Mohammed Kudus admitted that he felt a move to Everton appealed to him as a 'good project' during the summer transfer window.

The forward was on Frank Lampard's priority list as the Toffees looked to strenghten their attacking options.

Kudus was identified as someone who could fill the void of Richarlison, who left for Tottenham Hotspur.

But Ajax would not a sanction a departure for Kudus. He remained at the Dutch giants and has scored 10 goals in 21 appearances so far this season.

Kudus now heads into the World Cup with Ghana and has explained why he was keen to move to Everton.

He told the Guardian: "For me, it was a simple matter. The only way you can develop is by getting minutes on the pitch. If I’m at a stage and I feel I’m not developing at that very moment then I have to try somewhere else.

