James Garner was omitted from Everton’s squad against Liverpool due to a lack of fitness following his transfer from Manchester United only two days earlier.

Frank Lampard has revealed that James Garner is now ready to be selected for Everton duty.

The midfielder joined the Toffees on summer transfer deadline day from Manchester United.

However, Garner - who's been called up for England under-21 duty later this month - was omitted from Everton's squad for their goalless draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

That was because Garner was short of fitness after an uncertain few weeks before his move to Goodison was sealed.

But with two weeks of training under his belt - coupled with Everton's game against Arsenal last week postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II - Garner is now up to speed ahead of Sunday's clash against West Ham.

What’s been said

Everton boss Lampard said: "He has trained really well. I'm a big fan of his and really pleased we managed to bring him to the club because I watched him a lot, particularly last season.

“I like his attributes a lot as a midfield player, really happy to meet him as a lad and he's trained really hard.

“He's now fit for selection and gives us another type of option in midfield with his qualities.”

Injury news

Along with Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure also bolsters Lampard’s midfield options against West Ham.

The Mali international has been sidelined since the second game of the season - a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa - when he suffered a hamstring injury.