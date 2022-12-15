Watford forward Ismaila Sarr is a reported target for Everton in the January transfer window.

It’s an area of Everton’s squad that almost every supporter will agree needs strengthening.

Frank Lampard concurs - and has set out his intentions to bolster the Toffees’ attacking options in the January transfer window. Sitting just one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone, increasing Everton’s threat in the final third is imperative.

The Blues have netted just 11 goals in their opening 15 top-flight games this campaign. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling with injuries yet again, at least one addition will be required.

One player who Everton have been linked with is Ismaila Sarr. The Mirror reports that Lampard’s side are exploring a £35 million move for the Senegal international, who has scored six goals and recorded three assists for Watford this season.

After helping Senegal reach the last 16 of the World Cup, Sarr did not feature for the Hornets in their 0-0 draw against Hull City last Sunday - despite manager Slaven Bilic expecting the forward back.

Sarr, who has now returned to Watford after featuring in Qatar, has scored 10 goals in 50 appearances in two seasons in the Premier League during his career. The 24-year-old also nearly completed a move to Aston Villa last summer before the plug was pulled.

In truth it won’t be a surprise if Sarr remains keen on a return to the top flight when the window opens. And Watford’s sporting director, Cristiano Giaretta, has already admitted that there has been interest in Sarr and fellow talisman Joao Pedro.

Speaking last month to Radio Punto Nuovo, via Sport Witness, Giaretta was asked if Napoli were keen on the pair. He responded: “With Cristiano Giuntoli (Napoli sporting director), I often talk about many topics, not just football. They are two players of the highest level who have the interest of the Premier League on them.”