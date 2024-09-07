Former Everton playmaker James Rodriguez. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images | Getty Images

James Rodriguez spent one season at Everton after signing from Real Madrid.

James Rodriguez has insisted he never wanted to leave Everton - and believes he could have stayed at the club for another three seasons.

The Toffees landed a coup when they signed the attacking midfielder on a free transfer from Real Madrid in 2020. Rodriguez arrived having won two Champions League and two La Liga titles with the Spanish giants, as well as two Bundesliga crowns during his time at Bayern Munich.

The Colombia international reunited with manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park and enjoyed a magnificent 2020-21 season. He recorded six goals and eight assists in 26 appearances as Everton finished eighth in the Premier League.

But Ancelotti’s surprise return to Real spelt the beginning of the end to Rodriguez’s brief Blues spell. Rafa Benitez was appointed Goodison boss and deemed the ex-Monaco playmaker surplus to requirements. He was subsequently sold to Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

Rodriguez has somewhat rejuvenated his career, having played an instrumental role to help Colombia reach the Copa America final earlier this summer. And speaking to Everton’s media channel, Rodriguez confessed he never had any intention to depart.

He said: “I didn't want to leave the club but the new manager arrived, and we all know who that is, and he said that I wasn't going to feature in his plans. I never wanted to leave, that much is obvious. I felt I could have gone on to play two or three seasons more at the club but it's plain to see that the manager said he wouldn't be me to be involved at all.

“The supporters wanted me to stay and so did I but in the end, that's just football for you. What's happened is in the past but it was a real shame because I believed that I could have gone on to achieve more in my time at Everton. I feel like I could have brought happiness to the fans.”

Evertonians were left disappointed that they did not get to watch such a mercurial player in the fresh with the 2020-21 season taking place behind-closed-doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodriguez lamented he could not experience Goodison at its vociferous best. He said: “That’s one of the things I will always think back and reflect on. Football can be like that and that’s what happened.”

Everton started the campaign in rampant form and were fourth at the turn of the year. Rodriguez believes that the Toffees could have qualified for the Champions League had they had a bigger squad.

“Everything was working really well and we were playing really good football,” he added. “There was a great understanding between all the players who were together. We were all in great form, everyone in the starting Xi and on the bench, were having a really good positive influence on the game. I reckon that if we’d have had a slightly bigger squad, we would have been able to get into the Champions League, for sure.

“We’d suffered from a few injuries so if we’d have had a few more bodies to come in and play a bit more, I think we could have progressed a little bit further. We did start really well, I think it was Everton’s best start in recent seasons, it was a really good side that always set out to win and that was plain to see.”