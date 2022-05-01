We ask the people of Liverpool: Will Everton get relegated?

The Toffees are currently mired in the Premier League drop zone.

Ahead of Everton’s crucial Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, we hit the streets to see if what they thought about their chances of survival in the top flight.

Frank Lampard’s side are now five points away from safety following Burnley’s comeback win at Watford on Saturday but they do have two games in hand on the sides above them.

Everton lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, during their last outing but it was a much improved away perfromance.

So what does the future hold for the Blues?

‘It will be hard for them to get back up if they go down’

Christopher tells us what he thinks about Everton

Christopher says he hopes Everton don't get relegated: "It will be hard for them to get back up to the Premier League if they go down because once you get in that division, it's still really to get out of because there are some good teams in there."

‘Everton needs four goalies all at once’

Pat tells us what he thinks about Everton

Pat jokes: "Everton needs four goalies all at once and three centre forwards."

‘We need a few more players’

Terry tells us what he thinks about Everton