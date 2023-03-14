Michael Keane has started Everton’s past three matches and helped them move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Michael Keane told of his delight to be back in the Everton fray after a period in the wilderness.

The centre-back has enjoyed a revival of his Goodison Park career since Sean Dyche took charge as manager at the end of January.

Keane previously made just one Premier League appearance this season under former boss Frank Lampard. But Keane has now started the past three games - the latest being the 1-0 defeat of Brentford last Saturday.

The win moved the Toffees not only out of the relegation zone but up to 15th in the table. Keane felt that he’d been training well under Dyche, who he worked with at Burnley before his move to Everton in 2017, and that his patience has been rewarded.

“I’m buzzing to be back, to be honest,” Keane told evertontv. “I’m feeling part of it again, just really pleased.

“I didn’t play for a long time but I’ve been training really well and waited for my chance. When the new manager came in, I hoped I’d get my chance at some point, I just had to be patient.

“I was working really hard every day. I’ve got a few games under my belt now and feel fitter and hopefully I can carry on getting better. I’m really happy to be back in and helping the team.”

Dwight McNeil grabbed the only goal of the game with a sublime strike after just 35 seconds against Brentford. After a difficult start to his Everton career following a £20 summer move from Burnley, the winger has found form since reuniting with Dyche.

Keane says that McNeil has shown he has that sort of ability in his locker plenty of times at Finch Farm.

The defender added: “It was a special finish. We know Dwight has that in his locker – we see it in training all the time. It was nice to see him put one in like that in a match. He practises that all the time so I’m really pleased for Dwight.

“It was a great goal, a really good start to the game, and it got the fans up for it and behind us early on which is always important at home.

“Dwight’s a brilliant player: technically, he can dribble, the way he crosses, the way he strikes the ball. He looks like he’s playing with a lot more freedom since the new manager came in and that’s credit to Dwight and the manager; the work they are doing on the training pitch.