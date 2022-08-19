Lampard provides the latest on Dele Alli’s situation

Speaking ahead of Everton’s clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend, Frank Lampard has admitted that Dele Alli is attracting interest from elsewhere and the club are considering what is best for his future.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Besiktas over the past couple of days.

Alli, 26, only made the move to Goodison Park in January and penned a two-and-a-half year contract.

However, he has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside so far and could now head out the exit door for a new challenge abroad.

Lampard has said in his press conference: “There’s interest in Dele, I think that’s come out publicly in the last couple of days.

“It’s one for us to consider ourselves behind the scenes, and one for Dele to consider for himself. For him to go it will have to be the right situation for everybody.”

He later added: “It’s been quite negative (media speculation regarding Alli) and not fair for a young man who has been one of the world’s best as a young player.