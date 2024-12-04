Everton face Wolves in the Premier League and will come up Matheus Cunha.

Sean Dyche has insisted on several occasions that it’s been a perennial Everton issue. While the Toffees have failed to score in their past four games - and just 10 times in the Premier League this season - the Goodison Park boss is adamant that this is not just a problem during his reign.

Dyche believes it goes back ‘four or five years’ and that the solution for many clubs is to bring in a new striker who can indeed swiftly fire in the final third. Dominic Calvert-Lewin enjoyed a prolific 2020-21 campaign yet subsequently had injury issues and struggled for form this term. In addition, since his arrival in the summer of 2023, Beto has had issues adapting to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Armando Broja has spent his opening three months on loan from Chelsea sidelined with an Achilles injury and Youssef Chermiti is still on the road to recovery from a foot injury. Broja is expected to be in Everton’s squad when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Goodison Park tonight for a crunch showdown. Both outfits are in the lower echelons of the Premier League table and will see them encounter as an opportunity to seize victory.

Broja is a player who Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell tracked for some time. The Albania international has shown plenty of glimpses of his talent for Chelsea as well as during a loan spell at Southampton. The Blues will hope he can fulfil all of his potential and be the centre-forward that is required to ensure a relegation scrap is avoided.

Certainly, there will be one in Wolves’ line-up who supporters yearn for. Gary O’Neil’s side sit 19th in the table, two points and four places below the Toffees, yet one thing they do not lack is attacking potency. One player they’re not bereft of is an adept number nine. Matheus Cunha has been their standout performer so far.

The Brazil international has plundered seven goals and three assists in 14 appearances this season. Since arriving at Wolves from Atletico Madrid in January 2023, he has scored 23 times and created 12 in 70 games - a goal contribution every other match.

Yet before his £44 million move, he was on Everton’s radar. Thelwell had identified the Brazil international while Lampard was in the hot seat and could add competition in the final third. But speaking in December 2022, Lampard admitted that the Blues’ financial constraints meant they simply could not compete with Wolves.

“It is a very interesting market now,” Lampard said via the Liverpool Echo. “We were very aware of the player [Cunha], he's a really interesting player, but the number is big and Wolves to be fair have made the decision to go for him and everyone has to work in different parameters and it wasn't a parameter for us to work in.

“As a club - even though now league position and results are always the most important thing - we also have to make sure that what we are trying to do keeps working in the right direction and with the right type of players and these things."

Of course, Cunha isn’t the only attacking player who Everton have missed out on because of their ongoing money problems. The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Mohammed Kudus, Wilfried Gnonto and more recently Jaden Philogene and Yankuba Minteh were linked but unable to be recruited. Cunha has now reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United - and Everton will have to nullify his threat if they’re to gain just a third league win this term.