The Toffees were beaten 2-1 by David Moyes’ West Ham thanks to goals from Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen.

Micheal Keane was given a second yellow card for a late lunge on West Ham’s Michael Antonio.

Everton’s miserable away form continued with a 2-1 defeat at West Ham making it five defeats on the bounce and just one away win in 14.

A brilliant free-kick from Aaron Cresswell and a rebound from Jarrod Bowen sealed the win for the Hammers, with Mason Holgate’s deflected half-volley the only goal for the Toffees.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Keane compounded Everton’s misery just past the hour when receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Michael Antonio.

The Toffees came fast out of the blocks and had the better of the opening 30 minutes, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin providing a much needed focal point and both Alex Iwobi and Richarlison progressing the ball well.

But then Mason Holgate’s foul on Jarrod Bowen gave the Hammers a dangerous free-kick, one which Aaron Cresswell curled brilliantly into the top corner before celebrating in front of the Toffees fans.

Chances fell twice to Richarlison in the opening 45 but a combination of good defending and timid finishing thwarted the Brazilian and Everton went into the break one down.

There was an air of complacency in West Ham’s start to the second half and the Toffees took full advantage from a corner when Richarlison punched the ball back to Godfrey whose strike deflected off Pablo fornals and into the bottom corner.

Momentum seemed to be Frank Lampard’s side, but just five minutes later Alex Iwobi’s poor first touch gave the ball away and West Ham pounced. Antonio’s shot was saved well by Pickford but the rebound fell to Bowen to slot home.

And when Keane lunged in late on Antonio in the 65th minute, he received his marching orders and the game was gone.

The heroes

- Aaron Cresswell: A stunning free-kick to give West Ham the lead and provide a sucker punch to a confident Everton start. Defended well throughout and created constant danger with his set-pieces.

- Mason Holgate: Looked somewhat uncomfortable in midfield at times - understandably so, given the late inclusion - but held his own in the middle of the park and struck the equaliser well, even if it was deflected.

- Michael Antonio: Everythingbut the goal. Ran the likes of Keane and Godfrey ragged, holding up balls to feet and spinning in behind to stretch the defence. Probably should have scored at least one but he won’t mind too much.

The Villains

- Michael Keane: Bullied from start to finish by a physical Michael Antonio. Pulled from left to right and turned way too often. Both yellows were warranted, pulling the striker down after being spun and diving in late 20-yards from goal. Not the best captains performance.

- Alex Iwobi: Got plenty right in the game with good ball progression and incisive passing, but Everton’s downfall has been due to individual errors and Iwobi’s poor touch ultimately led to West Ham’s second goal.

- Richarlison: Didn’t play poorly by any means but had to take one of the two big chances that fell to him in the opening 45. Thwarted by a combination of good defending and timid finishing. Looks like a striker who hasn’t scored in nine games for club.

The ratings

Jordan Pickford – 6: Could do very little about Cresswell’s free-kick and was unfortunate that his save from Antonio fell to the feet of Bowen for the second. Made some good saves throughout and distributed well.

Jonjoe Kenny - 4: Relatively anonymous on the left, putting together a couple of good runs forward with crosses but failing to find a man. Caught on his heels a few times when Cresswell bombed forward.

Ben Godfrey - 4: Nowhere near as poor as Keane - hence, Antonio’s focus on the day’s captain - but struggled to contain the Hammers forward or cover his defensive partner effectively. A great tackle on Antonio with 10 minutes to go to keep it at two.

Michael Keane – 3: As captains performances go, it doesn’t get much worse. Bullied by Antonio from start to finish and two yellows for fouls on the striker earned him his marching orders in the 65th minute. Couldn’t cope physically and lost his discipline. He will be unavailable for Burnley.

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 4: Struggled to contain the brilliant Bowen throughout, mainly unable to keep up with the English winger’s incisive runs into the centre. Far from the worst defender out there, however.

Mason Holgate – 5: Didn’t look particularly comfortable in midfield which is understandable, given the late inclusion. Stepped into the role relatively well nonetheless and struck the ball cleanly for the equaliser.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5: Plenty of energy but little to provide danger. Drove forward well from deep but hit a brick wall in West Ham’s defence - will have had to adjust to playing with a more defensive midfield partner.

Demarai Gray - 6: Some good moments on the ball, attacking West Ham and causing problems, but had a tough game against a tough left-back in Cresswell.

Alex Iwobi – 5: Progressedthe ball well in the first-half and made some incisive passes, but his poor first touch under no pressure led to West Ham’s second goal and he risked doing similar on a couple of occasions.

Richarlison - 6: Looked dangerous running in behind during the first-half but had to take one of the two big chances that fell to him. Confidence in front of goal just isn’t there at the moment. Ran hard, as ever.

Dominic Calvert Lewin (off 78’) - 6: Provided a much-needed focal point as Everton created chances in the first-half, offering options to feet and running in behind. Fitness still seems to be an issue as he waned after the hour mark, although the lack of service didn’t help.

Subs