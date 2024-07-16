West Ham could offer Everton star 'exit' after Manchester United's £36m signing

Manchester United via Getty Imag

Everton FC transfer news: The future of Everton’s strike force could depend on West Ham United.

If Everton are to part ways with Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, then West Ham United could be a possible destination.

Having previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, their £36.4m signing of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee may have put an end to their search for a striker. Previously, the Athletic reported that Calvert-Lewin was an alternate target for Erik Ten Hag’s side at around £30m. That was as an alternate to Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who was said to cost around £40m-60m.

And now West Ham’s interest - as claimed by Sky Sports News - could offer a way out for Calvert-Lewin who is reportedly not looking to extend his current deal, which expires next year. Therefore, Everton will want to recoup whatever fee they can so they can aptly replace him in the aftermath.

As far as Julen Lopetegui’s side go, their options are limited in attack. While Jarrod Bowen played down the middle at times last season, that isn’t his natural position. After that, they have Danny Ings (31) and Michail Antonio (34) who are both past their prime and not at the level required to push for European football.

Yet, there could be another twist. Lille forward Jonathan David is being eyed as another option after he was allowed to leave this summer. GiveMeSport have claimed the club will only look at him if they can’t secure a deal elsewhere.

Calvert-Lewin joined for £1.5m from Sheffield United in 2016 and any deal is likely to bring in substantial profit. He enjoyed his best season for years under Sean Dyche last year, making the most appearances across a single campaign since 2021. A standout showing in the Merseyside derby proved he can still do it against one of the best sides.

Eight goals and three assists across 38 games helped Everton to avoid any relegation worries, especially after their two separate points deductions. Across his career at the club, he’s managed 68 goals and 18 assists in 247 appearances.