West Ham vs Everton team news: 8 players out and 2 more doubtful

Everton and West Ham injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the London Stadium.

Everton are on their travels again in Premier League when they face West Ham United on Saturday (3pm GMT).

The Toffees are still licking their wounds after a 1-0 defeat by Southampton last weekend. The Saints claimed their first victory since promotion back to the Premier League, with Everton’s five-match unbeaten streak coming to an end.

Supporters were left disgruntled at the result, although it could have been different had substitute Beto taken his chance just seconds before Adam Armstrong broke the deadlock. Then in stoppage-time, Beto had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

The Blues were unfortunate, although improvements will be required as they prepare to face a volatile West Ham side who were beaten 3-0 at Nottingham Forest last time out. Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is under pressure despite only taking over as manager in the summer, meaning it’s a chance for Everton to capitalise.

Ahead of the London Stadium encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both clubs.

West Ham team news

Mohammed Kudus - out

The winger, previously an Everton target, is serving the third of what is now a five-match suspension after being sent off for violent conduct in a 4-1 loss to Tottenham last month.

Edson Alvarez - out

The midfielder was dismissed against Nottingham Forest for two yellow cards, which means he has to serve a one-match ban.

Niclas Fullkrug - out

The £27 million summer signing, who starred at Euro 2024 for Germany, has missed West Ham’s past eight games because of an Achilles issue.

Everton team news

James Garner - out

The midfielder is sidelined for a period because of a back injury.He’ll be on the sidelines for at least another month.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa has a stress fracture in his foot which means he’s not likely to be available for another few weeks.

Armando Broja - out

The Chelsea loanee is building fitness after arriving at Everton with an Achilles injury. Broja will need minutes for the under-21s before he’s ready for Dyche’s side.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker suffered a freak tendon injury before the start of the season and required an operation. Chermiti will also require games for the under-21s to build sharpness.

Stanley Mills - out

The versatile 21-year-old is back running on the grass as he continues to work back from a serious knee injury sustained almost a year ago during a fruitful loan spell at Oxford United.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - doubt

The midfielder missed out at Southampton and much will depend on how he’s recovered this week.

Iliman Ndiaye - minor doubt

Forced off against Southampton with a dead leg, but is likely to be over that issue.