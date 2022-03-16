All the key information you need ahead of Everton vs Newcastle in the Premier League.

Everton are facing growing pressure to pull themselves out of the Premier League relegation dogfight when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park on Thursday (19.45).

The 17th-placed Toffees sit only above the drop zone because of goal difference after a 1-0 defeat against Wolves.

It’s crucial that Everton start picking up points amid a woeful run of just two league wins in 20 games.

They host an in-form Newcastle side that looked doomed for the Championship before January.

The Magpies have hauled themselves out of trouble, though, and were unlucky to lose 1-0 at Chelsea at the weekend.

Here is all the key information needed ahead of kick-off.

Everton team news

Lampard is waiting to see if Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available.

The striker's endured a stuttering season and missed the Wolves loss because of illness.

Jonjoe Kenny is forced to serve a one-match suspension after being sent off at the weekend.

Fabian Delph (thigh), Yerry Mina (quad) and Tom Davies (hamstring) are all absent.

Lampard will also be weighing up whether to restore Allan and Michael Keane to his team.

Jonjoe Kenny was sent off for Everton against Wolves. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle team news

Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock were unavailable against Chelsea because of illness.

Meanwhile, Joelinton pulled out of training on the eve of the Stamford Bridge game and is doubtful.

Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden all have long-term issues.

Predicted teams

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Willock, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

How can I watch the match?

Amazon Prime Video has got the broadcasting rights to show the game. You must be a subscriber of the streaming platform.

Can I stream the match for free?

Yes. If do not subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, you can sign up and get a free 30-day trial here.

Can I watch highlights?

Everton's official Youtube account will upload highlights after the game.