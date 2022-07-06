Armando Broja has been linked with the likes of Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United during the summer transfer window. We round up the latest news.

Everton are eyeing a summer move for Armando Broja.

The Chelsea forward is on Frank Lampard's Toffees wish list during the transfer window.

Broja has been identified as a potential replacement, having impressed on loan at Southampton last season.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals in 38 appearances during his first sustained taste of regular senior football on the south coast.

Now Broja has attracted plenty of interest ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with Newcastle United and West Ham United also linked.

Boehly meeting

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images

According to the Evening Standard, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly plans to meet with Broja this week.

The US businessman will discuss with the Albania international if he is going to be part of manager Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea already have the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi as attacking options.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling (Man City), Raphinha (Leeds United) and even Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) have been linked with moves to west London.

Pre-season tour plans

Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea waves to the supporters after the Premier League match (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea head off on their pre-season tour to America on Saturday.

And Albanian media outlet Ora News has claimed that Tuchel does not plan on taking Broja with the travelling squad and instead leave him in London.

If that proves to be the case then the forward will seek an exit from the club.