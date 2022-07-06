Everton are eyeing a summer move for Armando Broja.
The Chelsea forward is on Frank Lampard's Toffees wish list during the transfer window.
Everton are in the market for an additional forward after the sale of Richarlison for £60 million to Tottenham Hotspur.
Broja has been identified as a potential replacement, having impressed on loan at Southampton last season.
The 20-year-old scored nine goals in 38 appearances during his first sustained taste of regular senior football on the south coast.
Now Broja has attracted plenty of interest ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with Newcastle United and West Ham United also linked.
Boehly meeting
According to the Evening Standard, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly plans to meet with Broja this week.
The US businessman will discuss with the Albania international if he is going to be part of manager Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea already have the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi as attacking options.
Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling (Man City), Raphinha (Leeds United) and even Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) have been linked with moves to west London.
Pre-season tour plans
Chelsea head off on their pre-season tour to America on Saturday.
And Albanian media outlet Ora News has claimed that Tuchel does not plan on taking Broja with the travelling squad and instead leave him in London.
If that proves to be the case then the forward will seek an exit from the club.
Broja's representatives reportedly want an answer whether he will travel with the rest of the squad by the end of the week.