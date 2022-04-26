Everton are in the Premier League relegation zone and welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park after losing the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Fans are planning to give Everton a raucous pre-match reception when they face Chelsea on Sunday.

The Toffees have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after last weekend's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

As things stand, Frank Lampard's side are two points adrift of safety.

However, that gap could widen to five points should 17th-placed Burnley defeat Watford - who would be all but relegated except for goal difference.

Indeed, Everton are in a dogfight to maintain their ever-present status in the Premier League and avoid relegation for the time since 1951.

To rally behind Lampard and his troops ahead of the final six games of the season, supporters are planning to welcome the team bus ahead of kick-off against Chelsea and crank up the atmosphere.

Supporters' club Han's Tours wrote on Twitter: “After speaking with other blues, it’s clear we need to do anything we can to show this team we are behind them.

“Trying anything possible in our final six games.

“On Sunday, welcoming the coaches in when the players arrive from midday on Goodison Road.”

Fellow Toffees have welcomed the idea, with flags and banners encouraged.

Supporters’ club The County Road Bobblers tweeted: “The Premier League would probably love us to lie down and take what’s happening to us.

“Not this fan base and not now, we echo @Hanstours will back it 200%.

“If its not for you that’s fine but want to do anything we can as fans, so we have no regrets.”