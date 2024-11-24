Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brentford earned a 0-0 draw against Everton despite having Christian Norgaard given a red card in the first half.

Thomas Frank was left perplexed how Brentford were reduced to 10 men in their 0-0 draw at Everton.

The Bees battled to their first point on the road this season at Goodison Park - as the Toffees’ woes in front of goal continued. Everton started the game strongly and created several chances in the first period, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil spurning decent opportunities. Then in the 41st minute, Sean Dyche’s hosts were given a huge advantage when Brentford captain Christian Norgaard was given a straight red card.

On-field referee Chris Kavanagh had not given a foul after Norgaard attempted to pounce on a loose ball inside the Everton box before catching goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. But Kavanagh was recommended to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor by VAR - and subsequently sent off Norgaard for serious foul play.

Yet Everton were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage. They created a dearth of openings in the second period and had to settle for a share of the spoils. And although Frank was delighted with the resolve that Brentford displayed to keep a clean sheet, he insists that the club will be appealing Norgaard’s suspension. The Bees manager said: “For me, it is not a red card. I must admit after watching it back, I see a situation where it is coming across the six-yard box, Christian's eyes are clearly on the ball and he is stretching to try to touch it behind (Yoane) Wissa. Wissa is going at the the ball, just changing the direction of the ball and Pickford is over here, moving across and also trying to save the ball.

"Chris was unlucky his studs go on the leg of Pickford. No intention, he is actually pulling out of full force with no intention of making a foul, just trying to score. You can see the reaction from Tarkowski and Calvert-Lewin, who were close by. If they thought it was a red card instantly, I promise you they would have complained like we would have down the other end.

"Where is that that bit of common sense? I don't know exactly the law of the game but if that is a red card then the game has changed. They need to take it into account and they need to tell the players they can't jump in and try to score when the ball is going across the six-yard box, which is not good. The ref has been told to take on-field decisions, which in my opinion was a good on-field decision but was overturned by VAR. If VAR is told studs on leg is a red card then we need to be told and that has to be consistent going forward - very, very consistent going forward. If it is not the law or the rule then Chris (Kavanagh) was not brave enough to overturn the situation.

"On top of this, there were several Everton players who were saying: 'That is not a red card'. We will most likely appeal this. I don't know if it's the PGMOL who makes the law or if they're following Howard Webb, we need to find out if that is the law going forward and as I said, the game has changed and I don't like it going that way. If it is not then the guys have to overturn it and if they don't overturn it, they also have changed. That's my take."

Everton manager Dyche was left frustrated that his side could not create Brentford serious problems in the second period. On Brentford’s performance, Frank said: “Overall, we played a good game. First half was average for us although we created the biggest chance of the game. We were brave on the ball, got a few passes and took a little bit in that way, the noise out of Goodison which is very difficult because it’s a fantastic place to play.

“I’d have liked us to have been a bit more dangerous in the first half then the second half, we defended fantastic. We also had a few good opportunities and it was a well-deserved point taking into account 10 against 11 after half-time.”