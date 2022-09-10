Everton’s fixture against Arsenal has been called off while their game against West Ham United is also in doubt after the passing of the Queen.

Everton are without a fixture this weekend after their Premier League trip to Arsenal was postponed.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday at the age of 96 means all football across England has been called off.

And there are some doubts around whether the Toffees’ game against West Ham at Goodison Park on Sunday 18 September will go ahead, also.

It means Frank Lampard’s men will have an extended time on the training ground.

And there are three clear priorities Everton will be looking to use to their advantage.

Improving Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness

Everton have had to cope without their main striker so far this season.

It's a factor why the Blues have yet to win a league game from their opening six fixtures.

Performances, bar the Aston Villa loss, have been encouraging with Everton drawing their past four games. They’ve just lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Had they had Calvert-Lewin available, more points would be on the board.

Having suffered a knee injury on the eve of the campaign, Calvert-Lewin is now back fit. He returned to training this week, although it is highly doubtful he would have started against Arsenal.

But now Everton have been given an extension to improve Calvert-Lewin's fitness.

They'll have a minimum of a week to get the striker sharper and work him towards being able to start a game - and get him back firing on all cylinders in front of goal.

Garner opportunity

Another player who will also have the chance to top up his robustness is James Garner.

Plenty of fans saluted the signing of the midfielder on deadline day from Manchester United.

Garner, 21, has an exciting future ahead after helping Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League last season.

The transfer fee of £15 million could prove sage in the future.

However, Garner was omitted from Lampard's match-day squad against Liverpool due to being short of fitness.

Whether one full week would be enough was a question mark. However, Garner will now get a chance to continue his work on the training ground and improve his stamina levels.

Freeing up treatment table

Then, of course, Everton are afforded further time to get some of their players off the treatment table.

Jordan Pickford was not expected to play again until after the international break at the end of the month.

That might still be the case - but the Toffees may not have another fixture until they travel to Southampton on Saturday 1 October.

Yerry Mina suffered an ankle injury on the opening day of the season against Chelsea. The centre-back is expected to again be fit in October, so he has a period where he may not miss any further matches.