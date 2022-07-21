Everton suffered a humbling 4-0 pre-season friendly loss to Minnesota United.

When the camera panned to Frank Lampard on the Everton bench, you didn't expect him to look any other way.

This might have just been a pre-season friendly. This might have only been the second game of the summer.

But Lampard was seething. There was a stony look on his face as he watched Everton trail Minnesota United by four goals.

This was as chastening a defeat as they come. It might not have been a competitive game but to lose in such a manner against an MLS side is a concern.

Granted, Minnesota are in the midst of their current season and had a significant fitness advantage.

But with little more than two weeks before Everton host Chelsea in their Premier League curtain-raiser, Lampard - along with every other supporter watching on - would have been perturbed.

He witnessed the Toffees cut apart in the first half and ship three goals.

He had to endure a largely-blunted attacking performance with the home keeper barely called into action.

And it hammered home how Everton require new additions immediately.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, every supporter knew recruitment was going to be king during the summer transfer window.

Yet, as things stand, the Blues' squad is weaker.

James Tarkowski looks a classy signing in central defence. But in attack, there's still a Richarlison-sized void missing.

In midfield, there is still not a natural senior number six who's equally adept at breaking up play and being able to transition through the lines.

While Fabian Delph was much-maligned, he proved invaluable in the business end of the campaign with such attributes.

Playing a three-man engine room against Minnesota, Tom Davies nor Abdoulaye Doucoure was able to provide the protection needed.

With Allan injured, Everton have a dearth of options. It's the position plenty feel needs strengthening most urgently - which Lampard has admitted.

Indeed, it's seemingly been a frustrating window so far for Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell.

Plenty of names have been linked, all right. Yet there's not been a tangible transfer, bar Tarkowski, to get over the line.

Of course, in a precarious financial situation, there are mitigating circumstances.

Everton must maximise every penny. Fifty-million pounds from Richarlison to Tottenham or not, the Toffees still cannot afford to be profligate.

Yet with the season beginning in 16 days' time, it is clear.

And in fairness, Lampard would have even known that had he oversaw a 4-0 victory.

The Goodison Park chief has admitted he must have been annoying Thelwell by how much he’s been on the phone while in America.