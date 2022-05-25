Everton have posted £371.8 million losses in the past three years but insist they’re working closely with the Premier League.

Frank Lampard reaffirmed Everton’s stance that the club feels they have not broken any Premier League financial rules.

The Times reports that relegated Burnley and Leeds United - who retained their top-flight status on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign - have written to Premier League and threatened legal action against them and the Toffees for breaching financial fair play regulations.

Everton have posted losses of £371.8 million in the past three years but a club spokesman insists they’re working closely with the league and are comfortable they have ‘complied with the rules’.

The Telegraph also claims that Burnley and Leeds United have been invited by the Premier League to send representatives to meet with chief executive Richard Masters.

Richarlison of Everton scores their team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Speaking after the 5-1 loss to Arsenal on the final day of the season on Sunday, Lampard says he’s aware of the situation but, as expected, it’s being dealt with by the Goodison Park hierarchy.

What’s been said

The Everton manager rold reporters: “To be honest, I've been so concerned about relegation, it's not been part of my thinking, at all.

“As you eluded to, I don't have any knowledge of it in detail.

“I'm not personally concerned would be my answer. I know the club work closely with the Premier League and have been for a long, long time.

“I'll leave that to the people that know much more about it.

“It would be like getting so tense and stressed about something you don't know may or may not happen.

“It's not the time for me to feel like that.

“What we did this year, staying in the league, was a huge deal and I've been concerned about that.