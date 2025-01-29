Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah has been on Everton’s list of targets during the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have six days remaining to complete their January transfer business.

With the window closing on February 3, there will be long days for manager David Moyes and director of football Kevin Thelwell. Moyes has made it clear that recruits are required to ensure the Toffees avoid a Premier League relegation battle. Everton may be seven points clear of the drop zone after wins over Tottenham and Brighton but Moyes still want fresh additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury woes

New faces have still to arrive but the need for signings has been increased by Orel Mangala suffering a knee injury in the 1-0 victory at Brighton. Reports in Belgium suggest that the on-loan Lyon midfielder has torn his cruciate ligament, which means he won’t play again this season. Mangala has been a regular for the Blues, starting 16 of his 21 appearances since arriving at Goodison Park on summer transfer deadline day.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin sustained a hamstring issue at Brighton and Moyes admitted he was not overly optimistic. Everton already needed new attacking players before Calvert-Lewin’s setback given their lack of goal threat for much of the season. Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is unavailable until April because of an ankle injury while Dwight McNeil has not featured since 4 December and may require knee surgery.

After succeeding Sean Dyche in the Goodison Park hot seat, Moyes wanted to review Everton’s list of January transfer targets. On this list was Ernest Nuamah, who Thelwell has been a long-standing admirer of. Moyes revealed that the winger is someone the Toffees have shown an interest in - but a move has not accelerated.

Nuamah is only aged 21 and lacks Premier League experience. While he had a fine 2023-24 season for Lyon, scoring seven times in 39 games, he has dipped somewhat this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The French club have been in a precarious position, having been provisionally relegated to Ligue 2 by the country’s football watchdog the DNCG. That is something that owner John Textor - who expressed an interest in buying Everton before being gazumped by The Friedkin Group - has insisted won’t happen.

Lyon are sixth in Ligue 1 but after a 1-1 draw against Nantes, in which Nuamah opened the scoring, head coach Pierre Sage has been axed. Former AS Roma and AC Milan chief Paolo Fonesca is set to take over in the Les Gones hot seat.

Textor’s comment to Nuamah

According to RMC Sport, Textor addressed the Lyon squad on Tuesday in what has been described as a ‘tasty exchange’. He did so to explain his decision to part ways with Sage and attempt to re-motivate the dressing room.

And while delivering his speech, it has been claimed that Textor’s phone rang - and it was a club keen to purchase Nuamah. But Textor said: "It's a club that wants to buy Nuamah but he's not for sale! Ernest, you stay!” Nuamah and the rest of the dressing room are said to have found the funny side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen as to whether Everton will make a concrete move for the Ghana international. Speaking at his pre-Brighton press conference, LiverpoolWorld asked Moyes about the balancing act between signing experience and someone like Nuamah who is still honing his craft.

Moyes replied: “The last player [Ernest Nuamah] is that he's never played in the Premier League before so you have to weigh that up. All those bits add in to one day you think: 'Yeah that's good' then another you think: 'Maybe not'. It's the deliberating. We're pretty well worked and ready for what we think we're going to do.We're just trying to get things in a row and line things up for the coming week or so.

“Most of the targets have already been in. I've come in and been able to throw my tuppence worth, see some things and look. But the people here are the ones who have been working on it for the last three or four months. In the past, we have always signed players who have either been great characters, had longevity at the club.

“I hope the people we've brought in had a bit of a DNA connection. I’m keen to involve all that back to what we're bringing in but we're in such a small period to get that right, it makes it quite difficult and you don't get time to see it but I hope we're able to bring a couple more players in and we need it.”