‘Basics’ - What Sean Dyche said about Man Utd v Everton immediately after defeat

Sean Dyche gives his reaction after Everton’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sean Dyche admitted that Everton failed to get the basics right in the first half of their loss to Manchester United.

The Toffees’ four-match unbeaten run was ended by a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial were on target for the hosts either side of half-time, who were much the better side throughout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reverse leaves Everton above the Premier League relegation zone only on goal difference before the rest of this weekend’s fixtures.

On Everton’s performances, Dyche said: “Against a very good side for starters, too many mistakes from us, they were the dominant force in the first half. We were getting done by straight balls and long balls which we didn’t deal with very well by our standards. Petty simplistic what we could have done better. There was still some very good last-ditch defending when we had made mistakes, it wasn’t like we had made mistakes and we were not trying to make up for them.

“The reality was not doing the basics well enough in the first half as a collective. They should have been further in front but ironically we had the chance of the game through Ellis Simms which may - you never know in these places - change the feel with what was going on that stage because it was 0-0.”

Advertisement