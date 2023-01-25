‘We thought there’d be changes and there wasn’t. It’s hard to have sympathy for him.’

Everton are looking for their sixth new manager in five years after sacking Frank Lampard on Monday. But what went wrong for the Toffees boss after just under a year in charge?

We spoke to George McKane from Everton Supporters Trust to find out.

‘It’s hard to have sympathy for him’

George McKane from Everton Supporters Trust

George said: "There is no serious majority bad feeling about Lampard. I think most people thought he was a decent guy and he tried his best, but the biggest thought was he wouldn't change things. We just about stayed up [last season] and we thought there’d be changes and there wasn’t. It's hard to have sympathy for him."

When asked about the board, George added: "If they make the appointment and it's a wrong appointment every time, which seems like it, then it's their problem."

In a statement, Everton Football Club confirmed that Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the club, but Alan Kelly remains as goalkeeping coach.