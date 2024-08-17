Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton lost 3-0 to Brighton but had a penalty overturned by VAR.

Sean Dyche has given his reaction to Everton being denied a penalty as they opened the 2024-25 Premier League season with a loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees lost 3-0 to the Seagulls at Goodison Park but there was major controversy. Kaoru Mitoma had given Brighton the lead in the first half but just two minutes into the second period, Everton were awarded a spot-kick when Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down under the challenge of Lewis Dunk.

However, referee Simon Hooper was sent to the pitch-side monitor by VAR to review the incident and overturned his decision. It meant that Everton were denied the chance to equalise with a gilt-edged chance - and were duly punished. Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s lead and after Ashley Young had been sent off to reduce the Blues to 10 men, Simon Adingra compounded the home side’s frustrations.

And Dyche was left baffled by the decision for Everton to be denied their penalty. Speaking to reporters, the Blues boss said: “A big decision on the penalty. I can’t really work it out. We go to these meeting, we’ve literally just been told the bar is going to be incredibly high now for the referee to make a decision. He makes a clear decision, he is at a perfect viewing point. Lo and behold, he comes and overturns the decision.

“What’s the point in having a high bar then because apparently one of the official lines is Dom’s foot lands on their player. For one, he doesn’t want to put his foot on their player and their player is out of control on the floor and drags his foot along with the bottom of his foot on the top of Dom’s.

“He clearly pulls him to the ground. What is a pen then because that is contact in the box. We’ve all seen the tiniest tread on your toe and they give a penalty. We’re all confused by it.”

On Everton’s performance, Dyche said: “A horrible game as a manager when you’re doing everything you ask as a team and concede such - a good goal from their point - but a soft goal from our point of view. We’re in possession at their end of the pitch, a soft pass and we’re 1-0 down against the run of play.

“The way we performed in the first half was decent, certainly as good as I was hoping for. Effective in so many different ways but the challenge was finding those clinical moments, which we didn’t do.

“You concede from a poor decision [for the second goal] then you get someone sent off. By then it’s very difficult, the whole feeling changes and it’s a difficult thing then. Unfortunately, we had these moments early last season, head-scratchers. We got punished, it’s as simple as that. You come away disappointed after a performance at half-time I wanted to see. Them turning points and decisions are massive, the details in the Premier League are far more important than any other division.”