Everton have six players who are out of contract including Fabian Delph and Jonjoe Kenny, while Cenk Tosun has confirmed he is leaving.

Everton must submit their retained list to the Premier League by Thursday 26 May following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Frank Lampard's side brought the curtain down on their campaign with a 5-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Toffees finished 16th in the table and made wholesale changes at the Emirates Stadium - having secured their top-flight status with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on the penultimate day of the season.

Now Everton begin to plan for next term and decisions need to be made on the six players who are out of contract.

LiverpoolWorld understands that clubs must submit their retained lists to the Premier League within four days of their last match.

Individual clubs are able to publish their own retained lists in advance of the Premier League's publication.

Cenk Tosun has already taken to Instagram to announce his departure after four-and-a-half years at Goodison Park.

The striker, who made just three appearances this season, wrote: “I had a great four and a half years as a member of your family with ups and downs and now unfortunately it is time to say goodbye.

"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, staff, board members, and the chairman I had worked with.

"And of course, I would like to thank our fans!

"I loved it to be an Evertonian and I will always be an Evertonian.

"I have nothing but love for this club!

"This club has so much potential and I am sure soon Everton will have better days and when the day comes I will be celebrating as well."

Meanwhile, it’s reported Everton have already taken up a one-year option to extend Asmir Begovic's contract.

The goalkeeper has proven a solid deputy to Jordan Pickford since joining on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth last summer.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will leave the club, having been unavailable all season.

Lampard then has to make decisions on whether to offer new deals to Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny and Andy Lonergan.