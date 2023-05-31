Register
Where Everton finished in the Premier League table based on Sean Dyche’s time only - gallery

Everton finished 17th in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season after Sean Dyche guided them to safety.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 31st May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:28 BST

It proved mission accomplished for Sean Dyche.

After officially being appointed Everton manager on January 30, he was given one task - to steer the club to Premier League safety.

The Toffees were sat 19th at the time of Dyche’s arrival and two points adrift of safety. And despite a lack of attacking options, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing most of the second half of the season injured, Everton indeed secured survival.

A 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign ensured that the Blues will extend their 69-year top-flight stay.

Dyche took 21 points from his 18 matches in charge. Improvements were made, particularly in the final third, to accrue the tally needed to stay up.

But based on his time in charge only, where did Everton finish in the table? We take a look.

P18 W14 D2 L2 Pts: 44

1. 1st - Man City

P18 W14 D2 L2 Pts: 44

P19 W11 D5 L3 Pts: 38

2. 2nd - Liverpool

P19 W11 D5 L3 Pts: 38

P18 W11 D3 L4 Pts: 36

3. 3rd - Man Utd

P18 W11 D3 L4 Pts: 36

P19 W10 D4 L5 Pts: 34

4. 4th - Arsenal

P19 W10 D4 L5 Pts: 34

