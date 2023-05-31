Everton finished 17th in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season after Sean Dyche guided them to safety.

It proved mission accomplished for Sean Dyche.

After officially being appointed Everton manager on January 30, he was given one task - to steer the club to Premier League safety.

The Toffees were sat 19th at the time of Dyche’s arrival and two points adrift of safety. And despite a lack of attacking options, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing most of the second half of the season injured, Everton indeed secured survival.

A 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign ensured that the Blues will extend their 69-year top-flight stay.

Dyche took 21 points from his 18 matches in charge. Improvements were made, particularly in the final third, to accrue the tally needed to stay up.

But based on his time in charge only, where did Everton finish in the table? We take a look.

1 . 1st - Man City P18 W14 D2 L2 Pts: 44

2 . 2nd - Liverpool P19 W11 D5 L3 Pts: 38

3 . 3rd - Man Utd P18 W11 D3 L4 Pts: 36

4 . 4th - Arsenal P19 W10 D4 L5 Pts: 34