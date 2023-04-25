Everton are 18th in the Premier League table but where do they sit since Sean Dyche’s appointment as manager?

It’s approaching three months since Sean Dyche was appointed Everton manager.

Offiicially unveiled on January 30, Dyche had one task when appointed - to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

Everton won just three of their 20 league games which left them in the drop zone resulted in the Frank Lampard’s axing after a year in charge.

But with six games to play, that’s the position the Blues remain. Despite drawing 0-0 at Crystal Palace last weekend, Leicester’s win against Wolves saw Everton demoted back into the bottom three.

However, most would concur that improvements have been made since Dyche’s arrival despite a lack of attacking options available to him. The Toffees’ average points per game has increased from 0.75 to 1.08, which has given them a fighting chance of staying up.

And with that in mind, here’s the Premier League table based on Dyche’s time only at Goodison.

1 . 1st - Man City P10 W8 D1 L1 Pts: 25

2 . 2nd - Arsenal P13 W7 D4 L2 Pts: 25

3 . 3rd - Aston Villa P12 W7 D2 L3 Pts: 23

4 . 4th - Liverpool P12 W6 D3 L3 Pts: 21