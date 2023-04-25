Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Where Everton sit in the Premier League table based on Sean Dyche’s time only - gallery

Everton are 18th in the Premier League table but where do they sit since Sean Dyche’s appointment as manager?

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST

It’s approaching three months since Sean Dyche was appointed Everton manager.

Offiicially unveiled on January 30, Dyche had one task when appointed - to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

Everton won just three of their 20 league games which left them in the drop zone resulted in the Frank Lampard’s axing after a year in charge.

But with six games to play, that’s the position the Blues remain. Despite drawing 0-0 at Crystal Palace last weekend, Leicester’s win against Wolves saw Everton demoted back into the bottom three.

However, most would concur that improvements have been made since Dyche’s arrival despite a lack of attacking options available to him. The Toffees’ average points per game has increased from 0.75 to 1.08, which has given them a fighting chance of staying up.

And with that in mind, here’s the Premier League table based on Dyche’s time only at Goodison.

P10 W8 D1 L1 Pts: 25

1. 1st - Man City

P10 W8 D1 L1 Pts: 25

P13 W7 D4 L2 Pts: 25

2. 2nd - Arsenal

P13 W7 D4 L2 Pts: 25

P12 W7 D2 L3 Pts: 23

3. 3rd - Aston Villa

P12 W7 D2 L3 Pts: 23

P12 W6 D3 L3 Pts: 21

4. 4th - Liverpool

P12 W6 D3 L3 Pts: 21

