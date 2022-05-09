Where Everton sit in the Premier League table - based ONLY on Frank Lampard’s results

The Toffees are still fighting to secure their Premier League status this season.

Everton’s hopes of avoiding relegation this season have been boosted hugely by back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City, following on from last weekend’s 1-0 upset against Chelsea, have lifted the Toffees up to 16th in the table, one point above the drop zone with a game in hand still to play.

Should the Blues stay up this term, manager Frank Lampard will likely take a lot of the credit for their escape act.

The ex-England international was appointed to replace Rafa Benitez at the end of January, but how effective has his tenure actually been so far?

We’ve taken a look at how the Premier League table would look had the season got underway on the day that Lampard arrived at Goodison Park.

Check out the full standings below...

1. Liverpool GP: 12. GD: +25. Pts: 34.

2. Newcastle United GP: 14. GD: +6. Pts: 28.

3. Arsenal GP: 13. GD: +5. Pts: 27.

4. Manchester City GP: 11. GD: +22. Pts: 26.