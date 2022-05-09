Where Everton sit in the Premier League table - based ONLY on Frank Lampard’s results

Everton’s hopes of avoiding relegation this season have been boosted hugely by back-to-back wins in the Premier League.
Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City, following on from last weekend’s 1-0 upset against Chelsea, have lifted the Toffees up to 16th in the table, one point above the drop zone with a game in hand still to play.
Should the Blues stay up this term, manager Frank Lampard will likely take a lot of the credit for their escape act.
The ex-England international was appointed to replace Rafa Benitez at the end of January, but how effective has his tenure actually been so far?
We’ve taken a look at how the Premier League table would look had the season got underway on the day that Lampard arrived at Goodison Park.
Check out the full standings below...