‘Who knows’ Sean Dyche refuses to rule out Everton exit for next season

The manager refused to rule a potential exit but was fully focused on the game at hand.

Sean Dyche refused to rule out his exit from Everton for the start of next season whilst speaking out at his press conference today.

The manager is currently preparing his side for their biggest game of their season, as they welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park on Sunday.

A win would ensure their Premier League survival, a threat that has loomed large for the whole of their season this year, as well as for almost the entirety of last year’s campaign.

With everyone focused on the outcome of the weekend, not many have thought ahead to next season - which could be played in the Championship - until a reporter asked Dyche about reports that have stipulated that the manager may not be in charge come the start of next season.

When asked if he would be there next season, he gave a measured, yet open response to the so-called reports.

“It’s fair to say interesting reports, I don’t know where they come from.

“At the end of the day, good businesses should be succession planning, I’ve got no problem with that even if they [reports] were true.

“At the end of the day, business is world wide, who knows what’ll happen next, everyone should be succession planning but I certainly won’t be too concerned about that.”

When he arrived at the club in late-January, he signed on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025, but reports from the Daily Record, have claimed the club has made preliminary contact with Botafogo manager Luis Castro.

The manager is currently in his second season with the Rio de Janeiro club with Castro leading his side to the top of the Campeonato Brasileiro’s Serie A following their Taca Rio triumph.

