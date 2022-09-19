Why Allan was omitted from Everton squad as Frank Lampard responds to UAE exit links

Everton midfielder Allan has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in the UAE and was not included in Frank Lampard’s squad for the 1-0 victory over West Ham United.

Frank Lampard revealed that Allan was left out of Everton's match-day squad against West Ham purely because of selection reasons.

But the Toffees manager was tight-lipped when asked by LiverpoolWorld about the midfielder being linked with a move to the United Arab Emirates.

Frank Lampard speaks to Everton midfielder Allan. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Everton earned their first Premier League win of the season as they edged the Hammers 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Neal Maupay fired the only goal of the game - and his first for the club - in the 53rd minute.

Lampard opted for a midfield trio of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi, while the fit-again Abdoulaye Doucoure, summer signing James Garner and Tom Davies were on the bench.

As a result, Allan was omitted from Lampard’s match-day set-up, having been on the fringes of things since the summer.

Reports have suggested that Allan has attracted interest from the UAE, with the country's transfer window shutting on 4 October.

But Lampard would not reveal if there are plans for Allan to either stay or depart Everton.

The Toffees boss said: “We’ll see, we’ll see. He was out of the squad because you have got those decisions sometimes.