Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
1 hour ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
3 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
3 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
4 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Why Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are missing for Everton against Crystal Palace

Both men also missed out last weekend in the 3-1 loss to Fulham.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:48 BST

Key pair Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are both not available for Everton’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

Both are a big miss for Sean Dyche who has brought in Mason Holgate at right-back and re-instated fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front. They replace Ben Godfrey and Neal Maupay respectively as the Toffees aim to give their survival hopes a boost in the capital.

Dyche confirmed that Coleman would not be playing at his pree-match press conference on Thursday, with the Everton captain struggling with a hamstring injury.

Most Popular

Onana was absent for last weekend’s 3-1 defeat by Fulham with a groin injury. The midfielder trained on the Thursday has been deemed unavailable after a fitness test.

To add to Dyche’s frustrations, Abdoulaye Doucoure serves the third of a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Palace are without key man Wilfried Zaha but name an unchanged side for the second game in a row under Roy Hodgson.

Related topics:Sean DycheCrystal PalaceFulhamPremier LeagueDominic Calvert-Lewin