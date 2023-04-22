Why Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are missing for Everton against Crystal Palace

Key pair Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are both not available for Everton’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.
Both are a big miss for Sean Dyche who has brought in Mason Holgate at right-back and re-instated fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front. They replace Ben Godfrey and Neal Maupay respectively as the Toffees aim to give their survival hopes a boost in the capital.
Dyche confirmed that Coleman would not be playing at his pree-match press conference on Thursday, with the Everton captain struggling with a hamstring injury.
Onana was absent for last weekend’s 3-1 defeat by Fulham with a groin injury. The midfielder trained on the Thursday has been deemed unavailable after a fitness test.
To add to Dyche’s frustrations, Abdoulaye Doucoure serves the third of a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.
Palace are without key man Wilfried Zaha but name an unchanged side for the second game in a row under Roy Hodgson.