Everton team news as Anthony Gordon starts on the bench against Southamtpon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not in the squad.

Anthony Gordon does not start for Everton against Southampton having felt unwell in recent days.

Gordon drops to the bench for the Toffees’ trip to the south coast. Dwight McNeil replaces him in attack.

That’s one of three changes made by Frank Lampard, with Jordan Pickford back in goal for Asmir Begovic after a thigh injury and Seamus Coleman coming in for Nathan Patterson absent.

Speaking before the game, Lampard said: “Anthony Gordon’s not felt so well for a couple of days. Trained yesterday, but a bit below par, so he’s on the bench.”

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not been included in the match-day squad again despite recovering from a knee injury.

The Toffees are being cautious with the striker to ensure he does not break down again, having struggled with issues last term.

