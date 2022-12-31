Anthony Gordon misses Everton’s clash against Manchester City today due to illness.
The Toffees forward, who is the top scorer this season with three goals, is not in the match-day squad.
Neither is Yerry Mina as he is also sick. Frank Lampard has made four changes from the Boxing Day loss to Wolves, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting after injury.
Lampard said: “On the changes, some are enforced. There’s a bit of illness in the group. Anthony and Yerry are both under the weather so miss out.
“We have Dominic back, which is great for us. We know how much we have missed him, and we have Demarai back in, so there’s a change to how we look because we are coming up against really good opposition so we have to look at how we set up.
“Dom will always give us something in terms of his attributes, him being a number nine with speed and the ability to hold up the ball. It’s his first game back so I’m not expecting the world but it’s great to have him back.”