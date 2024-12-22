Why Armando Broja and Dwight McNeil are absent for Everton against Chelsea
Dwight McNeil misses Everton’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea at Goodison Park.
The forward, who has recorded four goals and three assists, continues to be troubled by a knee issue. McNeil was rated as ‘touch and go’ by Toffees manager Sean Dyche having also been absent for the 0-0 draw against Arsenal last weekend.
Meanwhile, Armando Broja is also absent. The striker has featured in Everton’s past two fixtures after arriving at the club in the summer with an Achilles injury. Broja is on loan from Chelsea - which means he cannot face his parent club. As a result, Youssef Chermiti is named in the squad for the first time this season after suffering a foot injury in August.
James Garner (back) and Tim Ireogbunam (foot) are still unavailable.
