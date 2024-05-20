Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Andre Gomes, Arnaut Danjuma and Andy Lonergan will all leave Everton at the end of their respective deals.

Sean Dyche has revealed that ‘injuries and illness’ was why Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma were not involved in Everton’s final game of the season.

It had already been confirmed that the pair, along with third-choice goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, will leave the club at the end of the season. Gomes has spent the past six years at Goodison Park, initially signing on loan from Barcelona before making that move permanent for £22 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the midfielder has fallen out of favour in recent seasons, spending last term on loan at Lille while he’s spent much of this campaign troubled by a calf injury. He made 16 appearances in 2023-24, scoring twice but departs at the end of his contract.

Danjuma, meanwhile, has been on loan from Spanish outfit Villarreal. The forward has endured a disappointing spell, scoring only twice in 20 games. Danjuma returned from an ankle injury last month that ruled him out for two months but was left on the bench on six occasions.

Lonergan has spent the past three years on Merseyside but has never made a first-team appearance.