Everton aim to move into the FA Cup fourth round tonight as they face a tricky trip to Manchester United.

And Frank Lampard - who is under pressure as Toffees manager - has named key duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anthony Gordon on the bench at Old Trafford.

Calvert-Lewin starts among the subs as Everton continue to carefully manage his fitness. The striker has recently recovered from a knee injury and been plagued by setbacks for the past 18 months.

Calvert-Lewin has featured from the outset in the Blues’ past two games and Lampard admitted that the England international was fatigued after the 4-1 loss to Brighton earlier this week.

He said: “Dominic felt some fatigue during the game against Brighton a bit and then specifically the morning after the game. Yesterday we had a long chat, took the medical team's advice, and Dominic's feeling was that to start and play 90 minutes was probably a personal risk for him.

“We had to consider that and so he starts on the bench. Can he come on and take part in the game? Yes, but the idea of him starting and playing 90 minutes is one where we're probably learning from history that sometimes that's when he's had issues with injuries. He would have started the game, but not tonight.”

