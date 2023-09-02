Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray and Vitalii Mykolenko are absent for Everton

Everton are also missing the likes of Lewis Dobbin and Andre Gomes.

Everton are without Dominic Calvert-Lewin yet again for today’s trip to Sheffield United.

The striker suffered a facial injury in the 4-0 loss at Aston Villa two weeks ago. Calvert-Lewin - who has been ravaged by injuries for the past two seasons - was touch and go to feature at Bramall Lane, according to manager Sean Dyche. And the England international misses out.

Dyche has managed to name just seven players - of which two are goalkeepers - on the bench against Sheffield United. Vitalii Mykolenko picked up a setback in the 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup earlier this week is absent.

Meanwhile, Demarai Gray is not in the squad. Dyche has claimed that the winger has lacked fitness since returning from the CONCAF Gold Cup representing Jamaica over the summer. However, Gray was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Shabab but reports suggest he will not be leaving following the exits of Alex Iwobi and Neal Maupay on transfer deadline day.