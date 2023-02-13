Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin is missing for Everton vs Liverpool

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Everton absence explained.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is missing tonight for Everton, as they prepare to face their city rivals in the Merseyside derby.

There were question marks over the forward after it was reported that he had missed a few days of training this week, as well as the fact he was brought off after 64 minutes of the 1-0 win over Arsenal last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He sits out their huge clash tonight and has already struggled with a knee injury so far this season.

Coming into replace the 25-year-old is Ellis Simms, who’s enjoyed a successful season on loan in the Championship at Sunderland, scoring seven in 17 games.

Speaking on his decision to bring him into the starting line-up, Dyche praised the 22-year-old ahead of his fourth appearance for the Toffees: “Ellis has a physical presence, he’s got a good energy to his game. For Neal [Maupay] it’s a tight decision, he’s slightly more experienced we know that, but we’ll see how he fares - a young lad, a great occasion for him and go out there and play with freedom!”

Left on the bench is the more experienced Neal Maupay, who started in Sean Dyche’s first game last week against Arsenal. Calvert-Lewin stands as a big miss for Everton, given he’s started four of their last five games in all competitions.

Advertisement