Dominic Calvert-Lewin is absent for Everton as they take on Blackpool in a pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road.
The striker has been omitted from Frank Lampard’s squad as a precaution.
Salomon Rondon instead leads the attack.
Demarai Gray is also not featuring for the same reason as Calvert-Lewin - with Dele Alle featuring in the winger’s place.
Everton aim to bounce back after suffering a heavy 4-0 loss to Minnesota United.
Everton: Pickford, Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Patterson, Doucoure, Davies, Mykolenko, Gordon, Rondon, Dele.