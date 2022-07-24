Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin is missing for Everton’s pre-season friendly against Blackpool

Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not play for Everton in the pre-season friendly.

By Will Rooney
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 2:39 pm

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is absent for Everton as they take on Blackpool in a pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road.

The striker has been omitted from Frank Lampard’s squad as a precaution.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Salomon Rondon instead leads the attack.

Most Popular

Demarai Gray is also not featuring for the same reason as Calvert-Lewin - with Dele Alle featuring in the winger’s place.

Everton aim to bounce back after suffering a heavy 4-0 loss to Minnesota United.

Everton: Pickford, Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Patterson, Doucoure, Davies, Mykolenko, Gordon, Rondon, Dele.

Dominic Calvert-LewinBlackpoolFrank Lampard