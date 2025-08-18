Why Jack Grealish is on Everton bench and Jarrad Branthwaite is absent against Leeds United
David Moyes has named his Everton team for the Premier League 2025-26 season curtain-raiser against Leeds United.
The Toffees boss has opted to name Jack Grealish, signed on loan from Manchester City, on the bench for the Elland Road encounter.
However, there is a debut for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after he arrived from Chelsea for £25 million.
Jarrad Branthwaite is absent because of a hamstring injury sustained in training so Michael Keane features in central defence. Another blow is that Vitalii Mykolenko misses out after suffering a groin issue in a 1-0 pre-season friendly loss to AS Roma. It appears that James Garner may play on the left-hand side of the rearguard.
Along with Grealish, summer signings Thierno Barry and Mark Travers are among the substitutes but there is no Adam Aznou.
On his decision to name Grealish on the bench, Moyes said: “We wouldn't have them there if we thought we should have them on the pitch. We'll try to introduce people when we think it's the right time. I've signed a lot of players during my time and I want to get it right. I want to make sure we do it right. If we do it wrongly, quite often it backfires on you. I want to make sure I don't rush anything, get it right. Grealish is experienced as anyone we have got, quality as [good] as anyone we have got but we have got to be mindful he has not played a lot of games recently.
Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski (c), Beto, Ndiaye, O'Brien, Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz, Gana, Garner, Iroegbunam.
Substitutes: Travers, Tyrer, McNeil, Barry, Chermiti, Grealish, Coleman, Armstrong, Onyango.