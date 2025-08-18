David Moyes explains the decision behind starting Jack Grealish on the bench for Everton’s clash against Leeds United.

On his decision to name Grealish on the bench, Moyes said: “We wouldn't have them there if we thought we should have them on the pitch. We'll try to introduce people when we think it's the right time. I've signed a lot of players during my time and I want to get it right. I want to make sure we do it right. If we do it wrongly, quite often it backfires on you. I want to make sure I don't rush anything, get it right. Grealish is experienced as anyone we have got, quality as [good] as anyone we have got but we have got to be mindful he has not played a lot of games recently.