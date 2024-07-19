Jarrad Branthwaite missing for Everton friendly amid Manchester United interest as absence explained

Man Utd have had two bids turned down for Jarrad Branthwaite by Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite is absent for Everton’s opening pre-season friendly of the summer against Sligo Rovers.

The centre-back has been with the Blues for their training camp in Dublin but is not involved for the game against the League of Ireland outfit.

Branthwaite enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season, recording 41 appearances and scoring three goals. That earned him a breakthrough into the England set-up but did not make the final cut for the Euro 2024 squad.

The 22-year-old has also been targeted by Manchester United this summer but Everton have remained steadfast and turned down two bids for the defender.

But Everton fans will not get a glimpse to see Branthwaite against Sligo as he’s been carrying a minor injury. He told evertontv: “Yeah it’s just a little injury I’ve had. I’ll be back with the team in the next week or so, so it’s nothing major. I can’t wait to get back out there.”

