Man Utd have had two bids turned down for Jarrad Branthwaite by Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite is absent for Everton’s opening pre-season friendly of the summer against Sligo Rovers.

The centre-back has been with the Blues for their training camp in Dublin but is not involved for the game against the League of Ireland outfit.

Branthwaite enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season, recording 41 appearances and scoring three goals. That earned him a breakthrough into the England set-up but did not make the final cut for the Euro 2024 squad.

The 22-year-old has also been targeted by Manchester United this summer but Everton have remained steadfast and turned down two bids for the defender.

But Everton fans will not get a glimpse to see Branthwaite against Sligo as he’s been carrying a minor injury. He told evertontv: “Yeah it’s just a little injury I’ve had. I’ll be back with the team in the next week or so, so it’s nothing major. I can’t wait to get back out there.”