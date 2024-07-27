Why Jarrad Branthwaite is absent for Everton friendly amid Manchester United transfer interest
Jarrad Branthwaite is absent for Everton’s pre-season clash against Salford City today.
The centre-back misses the Toffees’ second friendly of the summer, having not been involved in last week’s 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers in the west of Ireland.
Branthwaite has been heavily targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window after a splendid 2023-24 season. However, Everton have turned down two bids and remained steadfast the defender will not leave unless the club’s valuation is met.
Branthwaite has been struggling with an injury during pre-season and it’s meant that he’s had to sit out against Sligo and today for the encounter with League Two side Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.
Speaking to evertontv during the training camp in Ireland, the 22-year-old said: “It’s just a little injury I’ve had. I’ll be back with the team in the next week or so, so it’s nothing major. I can’t wait to get back out there."
Branthwaite is one of seven absences for Everton. James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson and Vitalli Mykolenko also did not feature against Sligo and remain unavailable. Meanwhile, summer signing Iliman Ndiaye is not involved and Jesper Lindstrom, who arrived on loan from yesterday from Napoli, has understandably been omitted. Jordan Pickford is still to report back for duty after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.
