Everton face Salford City but Jarrad Branthwaite is not involved.

The centre-back misses the Toffees’ second friendly of the summer, having not been involved in last week’s 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers in the west of Ireland.

Branthwaite has been heavily targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window after a splendid 2023-24 season. However, Everton have turned down two bids and remained steadfast the defender will not leave unless the club’s valuation is met.

Branthwaite has been struggling with an injury during pre-season and it’s meant that he’s had to sit out against Sligo and today for the encounter with League Two side Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

Speaking to evertontv during the training camp in Ireland, the 22-year-old said: “It’s just a little injury I’ve had. I’ll be back with the team in the next week or so, so it’s nothing major. I can’t wait to get back out there."