Merlin Rohl absence explained as Everton face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Merlin Rohl is absent from Everton’s squad to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The midfielder, signed from SC Freiburg on summer transfer deadline, does not get his first taste of the famous fixture. Rohl came off the bench in last week’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa and caught the eye.

But the former Germany under-21 international is unavailable to face Liverpool. David Moyes revealed that Rohl picked up a knock in training yesterday. A post on the club’s match-day blog said: “David Moyes has confirmed Merlin Röhl picked up a minor knock in training yesterday. The German made his debut for the Blues against Aston Villa, but has not been named in the matchday squad for this afternoon's clash.”

There is good news as Vitalli Mykolenko is fit enough to feature from the outset, having been absent against Villa. It means that James Garner has moved back to his favoured midfield role, with Mykolenko slotting in at left-back. Tim Iroegbunam drops to the bench.

“Well, it's great to have him back,” Moyes said on Mykolenko’s return. “We've probably not got him fully fit yet because he's obviously just coming back. We've been giving him a few games under his belt, but hopefully we'll be able to give him a certain amount of minutes in the game and we'll see how that goes.

“Jimmy's become really versatile for us. He's done a great job wherever he's played. He's obviously, by trade, a midfield player, but he's shown that he can play full-back if required.”

Summer signings Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall make their respective Merseyside derby bows.

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski (c), Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam.