Everton face Bournemouth in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Deadline day signings Orel Mangala and Armando Broja are missing for Everton as they face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Mangala joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Lyon while Broja completed an 11th-hour switch from Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

However, both do not feature in Sean Dyche’s squad. That is because they were not registered before the Premier League’s cut-off point which is 12pm the working day before a match.

Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite remains unavailable having had minor groin surgery earlier this summer. Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Youssef Chermiti (foot) are also sidelined.

Everton go in search of their first victory of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, having suffered comprehensive losses to Brighton and Tottenham so far.