Referee Anthony Taylor awarded Everton a penalty despite Idrissa Gana Gueye appearing to have got the ball when making a tackle on John McGinn.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on February 25, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

VAR opted not to overturn Everton’s appeal against the penalty that Aston Villa were awarded in today’s 2-0 loss at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have dropped back into the Premier League relegation zone as Sean Dyche suffered a first home defeat since his appointment as manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton had plenty of goalscoring chances they failed to take before Villa were gifted a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 61st minute when Idrissa Gana Gueye was adjudged to have fouled John McGinn inside the box.

Replays show that the Blues midfielder appeared to get a touch to the ball when making a sliding tackle on the Villa captain.

LiverpoolWorld understands that VAR did check the incident - and agreed with on-field referee Anthony Taylor’s decision. It was felt that Gueye went to ground and took the man first before the ball.

Chris Kavanagh was on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement