Why Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson are absent for Everton against AFC Bournemouth
Everton are without Vitalii Mykolenko for their FA Cup fourth-round tie against AFC Bournemouth.
The Toffees’ regular left-back does not feature in the match-day squad at Goodison Park. Mykolenko has made 23 appearances for Everton this season and started all four games since David Moyes returned as manager.
But the Ukraine international is absent, with Everton confirmed he has a calf issue and does not play as a precaution. Ashley Young instead starts on the left-hand side of defence.
Mykolenko is not the only full-back not involved, either. Nathan Patterson, who has come off the bench in the previous three games, is also omitted from the squad. However, the Blues have not stated why the Scotland international is missing.