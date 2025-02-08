Vitalii Mykolenko is absent for Everton against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are without Vitalii Mykolenko for their FA Cup fourth-round tie against AFC Bournemouth.

The Toffees’ regular left-back does not feature in the match-day squad at Goodison Park. Mykolenko has made 23 appearances for Everton this season and started all four games since David Moyes returned as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Ukraine international is absent, with Everton confirmed he has a calf issue and does not play as a precaution. Ashley Young instead starts on the left-hand side of defence.

Mykolenko is not the only full-back not involved, either. Nathan Patterson, who has come off the bench in the previous three games, is also omitted from the squad. However, the Blues have not stated why the Scotland international is missing.