Why Vitalii Mykolenko is absent Everton against Arsenal as David Moyes makes three changes
David Moyes makes three changes as Everton face Arsenal at Goodison Park.
Nathan Patterson is handed his first start since Moyes’ return as manager. Patterson comes in for Vitalii Mykolenko, who misses out. Mykolenko suffered a minor thigh injury for Ukraine during the international break but featured in the 1-0 defeat by Liverpool earlier this week. However, the left-back is out with a knock so Patterson is handed a chance to impress.
Iliman Ndiaye came off the bench in the Merseyside derby after returning from a knee injury. The eight-goal talisman is deemed fit enough to feature from the outset, with Charly Alcaraz dropping to the bench
Meanwhile, Tim Iroegbunam also earns a first start under Moyes and comes in for James Garner. There is also a return to the bench for Dwight McNeil after recovering from a knee problem that has kept him out for the past four months.
Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Patterson; Iroegbunam, Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, Ndiaye; Beto.
Subs: Virginia, Keane, McNeil, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Alcaraz, Garner.
